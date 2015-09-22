Carly Fiorina burst out into a song about her dogs during a Jimmy Fallon interview

Carly Fiorina sings about her dogs.

Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina went on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night and suddenly broke out into song.

At Fallon’s prodding to do something “silly,” the former Hewlett-Packard CEO said she likes to sing to her two Yorkshire terriers, Max and Snickers.

She then offered an example of a song she would apparently use to tease Snickers when he’s lazy.

“My name’s Snick and I’m lazy. Please don’t take a walk with me. I’d rather stay right here at home instead. I want to lie back down in my nice warm bed. My name’s Snick and you’re gonna have to carry meeeeee,” Fiorina crowed.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

