Carly Fiorina dropped the mic after her stunning debate performance

SIMI VALLEY, California — For the second time in two months, former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina stole the spotlight during a Republican presidential debate.

At the second Republican debate, held here at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Fiorina mixed sharply worded conservative policy proposals with a few well-placed one liners in a debate performance that was strongly received by Republican pundits and voters. Multiple outlets and pundits declared her the night’s winner.

Fiorina landed a huge early applause line when she called for Democrats to watch Planned Parenthood procedures that preserve parts of aborted fetuses for research. She said Republicans should pass a spending bill that de-funds the organisation, even if it means a veto from President Barack Obama and leads to a federal government shutdown.

“I dare Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, watch to these tapes. Watch a fully formed foetus on the table, its heart beating, its legs kicking, while someone says, ‘We have to keep it alive to harvest its brain.’ This is about the character of our nation. If we will not stand up and force President Obama to veto this bill, shame on us!” Fiorina said, drawing raucous applause.

The debate crowd also roared when the former CEO responded to front-runner Donald Trump’s recent comments to Rolling Stone, in which he mocked Fiorina’s face.

“It’s interesting to me. Mr. Trump said that he heard Mr. Bush very clearly in what Mr. Bush said,” Fiorina said, referencing Trump criticism of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) comments about cutting funding for Planned Parenthood.

“I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said.”

According to data provided by Twitter, Fiorina had the top-two debate moments and gained the most followers during the debate. And according to Facebook, the top moment of the debate on the social network came when she confronted Trump.

Even representatives for other campaigns agreed that the former CEO had a notably strong night.

“I thought Carly had some good answers, particularly early,” former Sen. Jim Talent (R-Missouri), who is currently advising Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), told Business Insider.

Added Robert O’Brien, a senior adviser to Walker: “I thought Carly did well, I thought Ted Cruz really dominated Bush on the Supreme Court question. I don’t think they had the consistent performance that Scott had through the debate, but I think Carly had some good early answers.”

Though Walker’s surrogates and those from rival campaigns lined the “spin room” Wednesday night, Fiorina’s campaign defied the typical protocol. The campaign did not deploy any surrogates to the “spin room” following the debate, and Fiorina did not make an appearance herself.

After all, she didn’t really need to spin her performance.

Said one of her advisers: “Mic drop.”

Brett LoGiurato contributed reporting.

