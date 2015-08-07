GOP candidate apparently had her debate remarks leaked after accidentally leaving them in a hotel printer

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina apparently had her closing statement leaked ahead of the first Republican presidential debate on Thursday.

Sergio Gor, a political operative who works for rival candidate and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), posted the statement on Twitter ahead of the debate. Without giving away the name of the candidate, Gor wrote that the remarks were found in a hotel printer:

Someone left their closing statement for tonight’s @FoxNews debate in the hotel printer.Can you guess who?@LaCivitaC pic.twitter.com/p6rWhnFGAU

— Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) August 6, 2015

It seemed likely at the time that the statement belonged to Fiorina, as she had given very similar remarks before. And sure enough, Fiorina’s closing remarks almost exactly tailored to the leaked message.

Here’s what she said at the debate:

Hillary Clinton lies about Benghazi. She lies about emails. She is still defending Planned Parenthood and she is still her party’s front-runner. 2016 is going to be a fight between conservatism and a Democrat Party that is undermining the very character of this nation. We need a nominee who is going to throw every punch, not pull punches, and someone who cannot stumble before he even gets into the ring. I am not a member of the political class. I am a conservative. I can win this job. I can do this job. I need your help. I need your support. I will, with your help and support, lead the resurgence of this great nation. Thank you.

Fiorina’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider for this story.

