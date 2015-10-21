Carly Fiorina's support collapsed in a new poll

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina’s support in the presidential race sharply declined in a new poll.

In the CNN/ORC survey published Tuesday, Fiorina garnered just 4% support, behind six other Republican candidates and tied with two others.

“Fiorina’s decline comes across the demographic and political spectrum, with her support now topping out at 8% among those with college degrees. Last month, she stood at 22% among the same group,” wrote CNN’s polling director, Jennifer Agiesta.

“Fiorina has dropped 11 points among women and 12 points among men, fallen 18 points among independents, 17 points among those age 50 or older, and 15 points among conservatives.”

Fiorina surged to become a top-tier contender after breakout performances in the first two Republican debates. She was at 15%, in second place behind Republican front-runner Donald Trump, in a mid-September CNN/ORC poll.

But that support has slumped, as candidates like retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson surged to the top of the pack. Trump has also continued to dominate, leading almost every single poll for weeks.

In a Fox News poll last week, Fiorina also had just 5%, down from 9% the previous month. However, in a sign of how volatile polls can be, Fiorina’s support grew from 4% to 6% in a CBS News survey released October 11.

Fiorina will have another opportunity to shine in a debate next week, which could again jump-start her campaign. In addition to her polling surge after the previous two debates, Fiorina posted stronger-than-expected fundraising numbers earlier this month, giving her additional resources to press her case to voters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.