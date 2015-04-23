Former HP CEO Carly Fiorina is reportedly launching her presidential campaign in two weeks

AP Photo/Jim Cole Carly Fiorina speaks at the Republican Leadership Summit Saturday, April 18, 2015, in Nashua, NH.

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina is set to launch her 2016 presidential campaign, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Fiorina, a Republican, reportedly intends to officially announce her bid in a conference call on May 4.

Fiorina’s candidacy is widely viewed as a bit of a long shot. Her tenure at HP earned very poor reviews and she lost her only other political campaign: the 2010 California Senate race.

Regardless, Fiorina is likely to make at least a little bit of a splash in 2016. She will probably be the only female Republican running for the White House, and she has generated headlines by being one of the most vocal critics of the Democratic frontrunner, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In particular, Fiorina has gone after Clinton’s record on women’s rights.

“She tweets about women’s rights in this country and takes money from governments that deny women the most basic human rights,” Fiorina declared in February, according to Politico. “She tweets about equal pay for women but won’t answer basic questions about her own offices’ pay standards — and neither will our president. Hillary likes hashtags. But she doesn’t know what leadership means.”

