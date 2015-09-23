A top investment writer is joining Josh Brown and Barry Ritholtz at their NYC wealth management firm

Investor and author Ben Carlson is joining Barry Ritholtz and Josh Brown at their New York City-based wealth management firm, Ritholtz Wealth Management.

Carlson previously managed the endowment fund for the Van Andel Institute, a charitable medical research organisation.

And if you’re an avid Twitter user (like Ritholtz and Brown) you may know him as @awealthofcs.

Brown and Ritholtz are contributors to CNBC and Bloomberg View respectively.

“We are excited to have one of today’s leading investment writers and thought leaders coming aboard,” said Ritholtz.

Carlson recently published the book, ‘A Wealth of Common Sense.’ It’s a compilation of all the knowledge he’s poured onto his blog (of the same name) for years.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Ritholtz Wealth Management,” said Carlson.

