A popular brewing company is making grooming products out of beer

One of the most successful beer companies in the world just entered new territory.

The Danish brewing company, Carlsberg, recently launched a new line of men’s grooming products made from their beer.

Through their partnership with cosmetics company Urtegaarden, Carlsberg created the line out of the main ingredients of its beer – barley, hops, and yeast.

The products in the grooming kit include shampoo, conditioner, and body lotion.

Each bottle contains contains 0.5 litres of real Carlsberg beer.

The beer beauty kit, which contains the 3 products, retails for € 63.84, or about $US73.

“The beer is freeze-dried into a powder, and then mixed with organic ingredients in order to create a unique series of products,” said Carlsberg Brewmaster Erik Lund in the press release.

The company jumped at the opportunity to create grooming products because they realised there is a disparity between men and women’s grooming in the UK.

The results of a survey conducted by Epinion showed that 65% of men in the UK are daily groomers.

However, 40% of the men surveyed still use their girlfriends’ or wives’ grooming products on a weekly basis, according the release.

Carlsberg’s new line is an attempt to fix that. 67% of UK men who drink Carlsberg would buy grooming products made from beer, according to the survey.

According to a study by Euromonitor International, the value of men’s grooming increased by 3% in 2014 to $US6.3 billion.

“This increase the share of toiletries to 54% in men’s grooming indicates that the proportion of men that care about their grooming rituals beyond the traditional shaving experience is increasing,” according to Euromonitor.

