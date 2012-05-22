Behold The Carl's Jr. 'Ice Cream Brrrger'

Photo: Carl’s Jr.

Behold, an ice cream burger. Well, “brrrger,” actually.Carl’s Jr. is testing this thing out in select locations in Orange County, California, according to the Huffington Post.



It costs $1.99.

The “bun” is made up of a pair of sugar cookies, the “meat” is chocolate ice cream and the “condiments” are green, yellow and red icing.

How is it? Maria Bartiromo’s cousin Cole tasted one last week, and he tweeted that it’s “kinda gross” because the sugar cookies are too sweet.

Have you tried this burger-like ice cream sandwich yet? Let us know in the comments or email [email protected].

