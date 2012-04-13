Carl's Jr. CEO Issues A Challenge To The Rest Of The Fast Food Industry

Photo: By calaggie on Flickr

Andy Puzder, CEO of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s parent CKE Restaurants, isn’t afraid of the health food craze leaving him behind, reports Lisa Jennings at Nation’s Restaurant News.Why? Because he claims his brands are way ahead of the curve. In fact, he even called out the rest of the industry during the company’s recent Q4 earnings call:



“I would challenge anybody in the industry to come up with a menu as healthy as ours.“

That’s interesting, considering Puzder’s brands don’t really promote their healthier offerings. He said in the call that he has plenty of healthy stuff on his menus, and he’s “feeling no pressure whatsoever” to add more.

Can he back that up? The brands do have turkey burgers, a line of salads, and chicken sandwiches on honey whole wheat buns.

But it’s still known for its indulgent burgers, and it’s not shy about saying that it’s focus is on targeting “young, hungry men,” as evidenced by Carl’s Jr.’s extremely popular sexed-up Kate Upton ad.

