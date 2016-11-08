Fast-food CEO urges people to vote for Trump, calling him the 'ultimate unifier' fighting the 'incestuous Washington establishment'

The CEO of the parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s is pushing for a Donald Trump presidency.

Andy Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, published an article titled “Why Trump” in Real Clear Politics on Monday, presenting a case for the election of Donald Trump.

Puzder frames Trump as a “pragmatic centrist” and “negotiator.” The CEO argues that the presidential candidate is an outsider, with the ability to challenge what Puzder calls the “incestuous Washington establishment.”

“Trump also may turn out to be the ultimate unifier — and the best hope for refocusing bipartisan attention on poor minorities,” writes Puzder, due to Trump’s plans to boost economic growth.

Puzder has established himself as a strong Trump supporter over the course of the election, donating thousands of dollars towards the campaign and serving as one of the candidate’s economic advisors.

The bond between Puzder and Trump is, in many ways, a natural one based on the fast-food chain CEO’s established political leanings. Puzder is a vocal opponent of raising minimum wages and the Affordable Care Act, arguing the policies ultimately result in lower employment rates.

Criticism of Trump’s language that objectifies women, as in the vulgar leaked “locker room banter” tape, provides another unlikely connection between the two businessmen. Carl’s Jr. has long been criticised for its racy ads starring scantily clad women — something that Puzder says has only helped business, especially the chain’s appeal with “hungry, young guys.”

“I like our ads. I like beautiful women eating burgers in bikinis. I think it’s very American,” Puzder told Entrepreneur in 2015. “I used to hear, brands take on the personality of the CEO. And I rarely thought that was true, but I think this one, in this case, it kind of did take on my personality.”

