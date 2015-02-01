This Super Sexy Carl's Jr Super Bowl Ad Has Gone Totally Viral

You don’t have to wait for the big game to see some of 2015’s most-anticipated Super Bowl commercials. Many of them have already been released online and are going viral.

One of the most popular spots is this one from the fast food chain Carl’s Jr. The hyper-sexual ad features model Charlotte McKinney receiving plenty of male attention before she takes a bite of the new “All Natural Burger” from Carl’s Jr.

Get it? “All natural.” See what they did there?

McKinney joins the illustrious ranks of past Carl’s Jr “Burger Babes” such as Paris Hilton, Kate Upton, Nina Agdal, Katherine Webb and Emily Ratajkowski.

