Carl's Jr. is out with a sexy new ad starring Victoria's Secret supermodel Sara Sampaio

Following its sexy Super Bowl commercial that went viral, Carl’s Jr. and Hardees released a new TV spot featuring up-and-coming supermodel Sara Sampaio. In the ad, the 23 year-old Brazilian beauty promotes the fast-food chain’s Thickburger El Diablo.

Sampaio also models for Victoria’s Secret and was voted as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue’s 2014 Rookie of the Year.

Sampaio joins the illustrious ranks of past Carl’s Jr. “Burger Babes” such as Paris Hilton, Kate Upton, Nina Agdal, Katherine Webb and Emily Ratajkowski.

