Carlos Vela welcomed Inter Miami CF to the MLS by scoring a marvellous chipped goal in a 1-0 win for Los Angeles FC

Carlos Vela scored an astonishing chipped goal to defeat Inter Miami CF in its inaugural MLS match against Los Angeles FC on Sunday.

The Mexican forward, who was the division’s top scorer in 2019 with 34 goals, dribbled past four players and lobbed Miami keeper Luis Robles from the edge of the penalty area a minute before half time, marking his 31st birthday with the game’s only goal.

LAFC head coach Bob Bradley described the goal as “amazing,” according to Los Angeles Times, adding: “[The] combination of determination, people around him, strength and holding guys off and to finish it off with that delicate chip, man that was just incredible.”

Vela first picked up ball on the far right flank, when he chested past Ben Sweat into space in the centre of the field.

He then shrugged off Jorge Figal and dribbled (with the help of a slight deflection) past Roman Torres.

Before continuing to push left and take on a fourth Miami defender, this time Alvas Powell.

The 31-year-old then looked up to see Luis Robles off his line and dinked the ball up into the air.

Up and over the Miami keeper …

… who was left stranded in the back of his own net.

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez

Watch the goal in its full glory below:

Who else but @11carlosV?!?!?!? El Capitán nets our first goal of Season 3!#LAFCvMIA 1-0 pic.twitter.com/hlVaRs7NUI — LAFC (@LAFC) March 1, 2020

Vela’s goal meant for an unhappy return flight for Miami, who had travelled 2,700 miles to the Banc of California Stadium for its first ever MLS match.

Miami co-owner David Beckham insisted it was a day to remember for the franchise, who were only launched in 2014.

“Very proud moment for our club today and the team did us proud,” said Beckham on Instagram. “It’s been a long journey but this is only the beginning.

“We should be very proud how far we have come and what the future holds. Exciting times ahead.”

Miami next takes on D.C United on March 7, whilst LAFC face the Philadelphia Union on March 9.

