Carlos Slim is asking for $80 million for his Fifth Avenue mansion, which would make it the most expensive townhouse ever sold in New York City

Portia Crowe
Benjamin Duke House mansionWikimedia CommonsThe Benjamin N. and Sarah Duke House.

Billionaire business magnate Carlos Slim put his Manhattan townhouse up for sale on Tuesday, and he’s asking for a hefty $US80 million.

Slim bought the Fifth Avenue mansion, which faces Central Park at East 82nd Street, for $US44 million back in 2010.

If he gets his $US80 million, that would make it the most expensive mansion ever sold in the city, the New York Daily News reports.

The eight-story, 20,000-square-foot Beaux-Arts building is one of those landmark mansions that has its own name — or, in this case, names.

Known as the Benjamin N. and Sarah Duke House, the Duke — Semans Mansion, or the Benjamin N. and Sarah Duke House, it’s one of the last private mansions on Fifth Avenue, according to the Sotheby’s listing.

Built from 1899-1901, the mansion has a French Renaissance interior and was originally owned by an American Tobacco Company tycoon, according to the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission.

It features high ceilings, hand-carved wood paneling, and gold-leaf trimmed fixtures, and plaster friezes, as well as a “sweeping” staircase, according to the listing.

