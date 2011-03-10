Once Again, Carlos Slim Is The Richest Man In The World, With $74 BILLION

Once again, Carlos Slim is the richest man in the world.
According to the Forbes billionaire list — which will come out in full later — the Mexican telecom mogul tops the list with $74 billion.
Bill Gates is second. Warren Buffet is third.
Via Reuters, the net worth of the world’s billionaires rose 25% to $4.5 TRILLION.
Note: Sorry for our earlier slip that it was $7.4 billion.
