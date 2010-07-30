The World's Richest Man Just Bought A $44 Million NYC Townhouse

The castle

Carlos Slim was revealed as the mystery man who paid $44 million for the Duke Semans mansion at 1009 Fifth Ave — right across from the Met — on Tuesday. That means the World’s Richest Man is moving to New York, at least for a few days a week.

Beaux art details

Slim’s new home is a 1901 beaux arts mansion, owned by the Duke tobacco dynasty until 2006 when it was purchased by self-made fertiliser baron Tamir Sapir. It features a doctor’s office in the basement, 12 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and 11 wood-burning fireplaces, spread over 20,000-square-feet.Unfortunately there are no interior shots on the web, except for a few close-ups of beautiful beaux arts trimming on the walls.



But don’t think this means Manhattan real estate is soaring back. Slim was able to knock $6 million off the asking price. And it is definitely not the most expensive home in the city. That honour might belong to Phil Falcone.

