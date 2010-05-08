Carlos Slim Doesn't Want To Buy Newsweek Or Double His NYT Stake After All

Well that was fast!



Carlos Slim is denying through a spokesman Keith Kelly’s report earlier today that he’s doubling his 7% shareholder stake in The New York Times, Reuters is reporting.

He also says he has no plans to buy Newsweek:

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is not doubling his stake in New York Times Co (NYT.N) or looking to acquire Newsweek magazine or silver miner Fresnillo, one of his close aides told Reuters on Friday.

…

Arturo Elias, Slim’s chief spokesman, told Reuters the tycoon is not doubling his Times (NYT.N) investment. Nor is he looking into Newsweek or buying Fresnillo.

“None of them is true,” he told Reuters by email, asked about the speculation.

Maybe one of Jon Meacham’s other billionaires will still come through?

