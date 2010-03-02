Carlos Slim Denies He's Buying The New York Times

As the New York Times’ stock price soared amidst reports that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is interested in buying the company, the telecom mogul’s spokesperson is snuffing out the rumour.



Slim owns a nearly 7% stake in the company and holds warrants for another 15.9 million shares, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He has previously stated that he doesn’t plan on buying the entire company.

“There are no changes,” Slim’s spokesman, Arturo Elias Ayub, told WSJ. “These rumours are going to be coming and going all the time.”

The NYSE contacted the Times after the fluctuation:

In view of the unusual market activity in the stock of New York Times Co., (NYSE: NYT), the NYSE has contacted the company in accordance with its usual practice; the company stated that its policy is not to comment on rumours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.