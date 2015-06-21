These are the 7 songs musician Carlos Santana wants to hear in every elevator and mall

Musicians MC Hammer and Carlos Santana both had two minutes to speak openly to a room full of politicians at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ annual meeting in San Francisco on Friday.
MC Hammer started with a rap. Santana opted to list songs that he thinks will change society, if they are listened to in malls and elevators everywhere.
“There are seven songs that I believe have the power to change the mindset of subconscious human,” Santana told the mayors. “If these songs were played in shopping malls, elevators, and other places, I believe you would notice a visceral change in human behaviour and conduct.”
Take a listen to Santana’s seven:
1. “What a wonderful world” — Louis Armstrong
2. “What’s Going On” — Marvin Gaye
3. “Imagine” — John Lennon
4. “One Love” by Bob Marley
5. “Blowing in the Wind” — Bob Dylan
6. “A change is gonna come” — Sam Cooke
7. “A love supreme” — Originally by John Coltrane, played here by Santana himself
