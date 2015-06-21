These are the 7 songs musician Carlos Santana wants to hear in every elevator and mall

Biz Carson
Carlos SantanKevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesMusician Carlos Santana performs onstage during the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Musicians MC Hammer and Carlos Santana both had two minutes to speak openly to a room full of politicians at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ annual meeting in San Francisco on Friday.

MC Hammer started with a rap. Santana opted to list songs that he thinks will change society, if they are listened to in malls and elevators everywhere.

“There are seven songs that I believe have the power to change the mindset of subconscious human,” Santana told the mayors. “If these songs were played in shopping malls, elevators, and other places, I believe you would notice a visceral change in human behaviour and conduct.” 

Take a listen to Santana’s seven:

1. “What a wonderful world” — Louis Armstrong

2. “What’s Going On” — Marvin Gaye

 3. “Imagine” — John Lennon

  4. “One Love” by Bob Marley

 5. “Blowing in the Wind” — Bob Dylan

 6. “A change is gonna come” — Sam Cooke

 7. “A love supreme” — Originally by John Coltrane, played here by Santana himself

