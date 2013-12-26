Carlos Santana Reunites With Homeless Former Bandmate

KRON4 reporter Stanley Roberts was doing a story on illegal trash dumping in Oakland, Ca. when he came across a homeless man going through garbage and decided to interview him for the piece.

The man turned out to be Marcus “The Magnificent” Malone, a percussionist for Carlos Santana’s Santana Blues Band in the ’60s.

But a stint in prison forced Marcus to leave the band shortly before they hit it big and he eventually lost touch with his former bandmates, drifting from gig to gig and becoming homeless as Santana made it to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The news piece eventually made it to Carlos Santana himself, who recently tracked down Marcus and reunited with him on the streets of Oakland.

Despite the many years apart, the men embraced warmly as the legendary guitarist promised to help his “brother” find a place to live, as well as record an album with the original members of the Santana Blues Band.

“That’s Magnificent Marcus Malone, alright,” Santana says as he sees his old pal for the first time in decades.

Watch the original report below:

Santana later explained to CNN: “We knew he got in trouble when the band was just about to explode with Woodstock and he wound up in jail and we’ve been trying to look for him all these years because we have royalties, he co-wrote some of the songs in the beginning. Those royalties right now go to his family and sister because someone is in charge of all of that financial stuff for him.”

Now watch Santana and reporter Stanley Roberts, who found Marcus and broke the story, being interviewed on CNN.

