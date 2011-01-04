Carlos Gonzalez Nears 7-Year, $80-Million Extension With Rockies

Photo: AP Images

The Rockies are on the verge of signing outfielder Carlos Gonzalez to a 7-year, $80-million contract, according to El Nacional in Caracas, though the team has not confirmed the report.Gonzalez isn’t eligible for free agency until at least 2014, but considering his MVP calibre 2010 campaign and his Scott Boras representation, the Rockies are eager to lock him up before he is arbitration-eligible this November.



rumours have circulated for days that a deal was in the works, and these numbers look to be in the right ballpark.

It’s another big move for Colorado, who signed Troy Tulowitzki to an enormous extension in November. The Rockies are believed to want to lock up ace Ubaldo Jimenez, too.

