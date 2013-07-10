Brewers Outfielder Makes Leaping Catch TO Rob A Go-Ahead Home Run On The Final Out Of The Game

It’s not every day that a baseball game ends with a walk-off, home run-robbing catch.
Down 4-3 with two outs and one man on in the top of the ninth, Reds hitter Joey Votto looked to hit a go-ahead homer over the centerfield wall.
But Brewers outfielder Carlos Gomez timed his jump perfectly and made a leaping grab to end the game.
Here’s the video:
It looks like it was going over the wall:
