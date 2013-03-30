Nissan's CEO Shows How To Get A Wheelchair Into One Of NYC's New Taxis

At the New York Auto Show this week, Nissan showed off the wheelchair-accessible version of the NV200 Taxi, better known as the “Taxi of Tomorrow.”



The new vehicles are designed to be safer, more fuel-efficient, and more comfortable than those in use today. The taxis are supposed to enter service this year, but have faced delays.

Carlos Ghosn, the CEO of Nissan and Renault, was on hand at the show to show just how easy it is to load a wheelchair-bound passenger into the van.

It actually requires a bunch of steps, but it’s pretty straightforward.

First, open the rear doors and fold down the ramp:

Looks easy:

Roll the passenger in, and secure the chair:

NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg approves:

Here’s a more comprehensive, video view of the process:

