Carlos Ghosn fled Japan using a 2nd French passport that the courts let him keep, reports say

Associated Press Carlos Ghosn leaving his lawyer’s office in Tokyo in early 2019.

The former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn reportedly used a second French passport during his high-stakes escape from Japan to Lebanon on Sunday.

Ghosn surrendered his four passports to authorities in November 2018 when he was arrested: one Brazilian, one Lebanese, and two French.

But prosecutors let Ghosn access one French passport in May to use internally in Japan, the AFP news agency and the Japanese public broadcaster, NHK, reported.

Ghosn was set to stand trial in Tokyo in April on charges of financial misconduct. He was accused of hiding $US80 million in payments from Nissan.

The former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn used a second French passport to escape Japan for Lebanon on Sunday, according to reports.

Ghosn arrived in Beirut on Monday, despite surrendering his four passports – two French, one Lebanese, and one Brazilian – to Japanese authorities upon his arrest in November 2018.

Despite taking possession of the documents, Japan’s courts allowed Ghosn to access the second French passport in May for use inside Japan, Agency France Press reported, citing a source.

“He had to keep this passport” to prove his short-stay status, the source said.

Until the AFP report was published, many assumed Ghosn had managed to leave Japan without a passport.

He was scheduled to stand trial in Tokyo in April on charges of financial misconduct following his arrest in November 2018. He was accused of hiding $US80 million in payments from Nissan.

The Japanese government is yet to issue any official statement on his escape.

REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir Lebanese police officers at the entrance to the garage of what is believed to be Ghosn’s house in Beirut on Tuesday.

The Japanese public broadcaster, NHK, also reported Thursday that Ghosn had access to a second French passport, citing unnamed sources.

“The court allowed Ghosn to carry one of the two French passports with him in a locked case,” NHK said.

Ghosn was barred from travelling abroad as part of his $US13 million bail agreement. That bail agreement has now been revoked in light of his escape, the Associated Press reported.

Jacob Russell/Getty Images Passersby and Lebanese Internal Security Forces officers outside Ghosn’s house in Beirut.

Ghosn is said to have used a private jet to flee from Kansai Airport in western Japan to Istanbul on Sunday at 11 p.m. local time. He then travelled by a second plane to Beirut, Reuters reported, using his French passport at customs.

Lebanon’s MTV news station reported that Ghosn concealed himself inside a musical-instrument case during the escape, though Ghosn’s wife, Carole, has described that detail as “fiction.”

Ghosn said in a statement carried by AFP on Thursday that he was in Lebanon and would “no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system.”

Reuters Ghosn leaving the Tokyo Detention House in April.

“I have not fled justice – I have escaped injustice and political persecution,” the statement said.

Citing unnamed sources, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the escape “followed weeks of planning by associates,” including “accomplices in Japan.”

Japanese prosecutors raided Ghosn’s home in Japan on Thursday following his escape.

The Lebanese General Security Directorate said in a statement that it would not prosecute him for coming to the country.

