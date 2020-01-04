A new report claims to confirm theory that Carlos Ghosn fled Japan in a musical case

- Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn snuck out of Japan in a massive black case typically used for audio equipment, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on Friday.
- The new information contradicts earlier reports from the Financial Times, in which sources familiar with the escape said an instrument case was not the method used.
- Ghosn fled to Beirut from Japan, where he was awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct. Shortly after, Interpol issued a notice for his arrest.
- Follow Business Insider’s full coverage of Ghosn here.
A new report by The Wall Street Journal confirmed a previous Lebanese news report – and contradicted a Financial Times article – about Carlos Ghosn’s mysterious escape from Japan.
The former auto executive was “was slipped aboard a private jet inside a large black case, typically used to carry audio gear,” people familiar with a Turkish probe into the escape told the paper.
Following initial reports that such a case may have been used, the Financial Times reported Friday that people close to Ghosn disputed this theory.
Turkey on Friday detained seven people, including four pilots, suspected of aiding in the escape. Interpol, meanwhile, issued a red notice to Lebanon calling for Ghosn’s arrest.
Ghosn has maintained his innocence for more than a year following his first arrest in Japan in November 2018. He is expected to give a press conference in the coming days.
