Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap wants out of Cincinnati so bad he's trying to sell his house on Twitter

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap clearly wants out.

In the week leading up to Sunday’s game, Dunlap shared a photo of the Bengals’ depth chart, which showed him as a third-stringer, writing “I don’t got time for this” as the caption.

After Sunday’s loss to the Browns, Dunlap tweeted out the specs of his house, saying he was looking to sell.

With the NFL trade deadline just over a week away, there’s a chance Dunlap will get his wish and get out of Cincinnati soon.

The Bengals had another heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, which ended with their defence giving up a game-winning touchdown drive to Baker Mayfield and the Browns offence in the final minute of the game.

Afterward, Dunlap tweeted a pretty clear signal that he wanted out of Cincinnati.

Dunlap didn’t call out his teammates for a bad play or dismiss the Bengals coaching staff. Instead, he put his house on the market.

~6000 sqft city view with huge balcony. 4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds! Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished! — Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) October 25, 2020

Dunlap had already been airing his frustrations with the Bengals heading into Sunday’s game. On Saturday, Dunlap appeared to share a photo of the Bengals’ depth chart to his Instagram account, which had him listed as a third-string player.

“I don’t got time for this,” Dunlap wrote in the caption.

On his Instagram, Bengals DE posted this which appears to have him listed as third-string DE on sub packages. Dunlap: "I don't have time for this." pic.twitter.com/aatmQW0GNU — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 24, 2020

On Sunday, things finally appeared to boil over, with Dunlap getting in the face of defensive line coach Nick Eason after the Browns’ go-ahead score.

This is Carlos Dunlap arguing with a coach at the end of the game. Appears to be defensive line coach Nick Eason. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/5E8cXf1jjK — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 25, 2020

Dunlap is clearly over Cincinnati, where he has spent the entirety of his 10 years in the NFL. Chances are, after his behaviour this week, the Bengals are pretty over Dunlap as well.

With the trade deadline just over a week away, there’s a chance both sides can get what they want.

