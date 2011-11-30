London Far Right Mayoral Candidate Thinks Immigrants Will Ruin UK — And He's From Uruguay

Photo: BNP.org.uk

The fact that the Far Right British Nationalist Party (the BNP) is fielding a candidate from Uruguay in next year’s London mayoral elections has widely been regarded as farce, though of course the BNP don’t spin it like that.Instead, the BNP argue that the fact they have nominated Carlos Cortiglia, who emigrated from Uruguay to the UK in 1989 and has Spanish and Italian blood, is a good thing.



They are no longer a racist party, they hope to say, with its links to extremist groups like the National Front and its limit on membership to “”indigenous Caucasian” people (non-white people were finally allowed to join in 2010).

However, as Snipe London points out, Cortiglia, the immigrant, thinks immigrants are going to ruin the UK. He writes on his blog just two months ago:

Look at the partition of Yugoslavia. What has been the argument about who owns Kosovo? This is bound to happen in Britain, especially because they [immigrants] have been building ghettos that usually have their own language, their own customs and their own values. One day, we might find ourselves having to decide who own Birmingham, Leicester, Manchester, Liverpool and parts of London like Towers Hamlets and Barking and Dagenham or even London as a whole.

So what is Cortiglia saying? Immigrants are bad, except from Uruguay? That the UK is heading to a Kosovo-style civil war? The mind boggles.

(h/t Political Scrapbook)

