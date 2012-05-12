This Is One Of The Stupidest Things Any NBA Player Has Ever Said

Photo: AP

Hey, when bad things happen, we all react in different ways. Some try to reason with the loss and give it a positive spin. But this quote by Carlos Boozer following the loss last night eliminating the Chicago Bulls takes that to an all-new level…Boozer was asked to assess the Bulls’ season (via ESPN.com)…



“I thought I played well, especially with the kind of season it was…We had the best record again in basketball, won our division again, had the top seed again, that’s all that matters, yo.”

All that matters? Sorry. All that matters, yo? Is Chicago planning a parade for the Bulls next week?

Yes the Bulls lost Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah during the season. But this team dealt with injuries all year long, and played well. Even without Rose, the numbers showed they were still one of the best teams in the NBA.

That doesn’t mean the Bulls should have won the championship. But they should have still been able to get past the eighth-seed.

