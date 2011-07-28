The Mets Are Trading Carlos Beltran To The San Francisco Giants

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ESPN’s Buster Olney says the Mets are at “the one-yard line” in negotiations to trade Carlos Beltran to the San Francisco Giants.Since the deal isn’t totally final yet, details of the trade aren’t out yet – and there’s always another possibility that another team swoops into pluck the outfielder away.



Olney says pitching prospect Zach Wheeler will be involved, sending New York a much-needed prospect.

Beltran gives the Giants a much-needed bat to fill the hole left by the Buster Posey injury.

The Mets get rid of a expensive, but disappointing superstar … and wait until next year. Again.

Just a friendly reminder that even as the NFL overflows with free agent news, the baseball trade deadline approaches as well.

It’s going to be a wild week for transaction nerds, no matter what your sport.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.