Now The Guy Who Won $2.7 Billion From Yahoo Is In Hiding And Fears For His Life

Carlos Bazan-Canabal, Worldwide Directories

Photo: LinkedIn

Carlos Bazan-Canabal may seem like a lucky guy.The cofounder of Worldwide Directories, got a $2.7 billion judgment in his favour in a lawsuit with Yahoo in Mexico.



But the money isn’t his yet. Yahoo is appealing the case. And in the meantime, he’s been labelled as the “$2.7 billion guy”—the kind of headline that attracts unwanted attention. Kidnapping by criminal gangs has soared in Mexico in recent years.

As a result, he fears for his safety, he told El Economista, a Mexican newspaper.

He recently told Business Insider he’s been splitting his time between California and undisclosed locations in Mexico.

Bazan-Canabal also thinks that “political interests” might pose a threat to him.

His lawyers are looking into the possibility of what Bazan-Canabal characterises as “corruption” by Yahoo, noting that the judge in the case was removed from office shortly before the judgment against Yahoo was announced.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.