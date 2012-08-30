Report: Death Of Former Financier's Troubled Daughter Was Ruled An Accident

Photo: Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation/ Broadford & Maloney Media Resource centre

The daughter of New York City’s former budget director who was found yesterday with “a huge gash on her chin,” might have been suffering from a substance abuse problem before her accidental death.The medical examiner has officially ruled Carlisle Brigham’s death an accident, with police sources saying she probably shattered her chin when she fell on the stairs in the Lower East Side apartment building where she was staying, the New York Post reported Wednesday.



While police initially believed Brigham might have been killed, they no longer suspect foul play. Her official cause of death is listed as blunt impact injuries to the head and neck, ABC News reported Wednesday.

Sources told the Post Brigham, 29, was depressed after her marriage ended and began drinking heavily, prompting her loved ones to worry.

“Her drinking had become so problematic recently that her desperate dad, James Brigham — who served under Mayor Ed Koch — was flying in to try to put a stop to it,” the Post reported.

Her father had become so concerned he was taking her to a rehab facility for alcohol addiction, sources told the Post.

