Daughter Of Former NYC Budget Director Dies After Being Found With Huge Gash On Chin

A 29-year-old woman believed to be hiding from a failed marriage died after being found with a massive gash on her chin on the second-floor landing of a Lower East Side apartment building.Police initially believed Carlisle Brigham, daughter of New York City’s former budget director James Brigham, was murdered but are now considering the possibility her death was an accident, The New York Daily News reported Monday.



“I knew something had gone seriously wrong when I flipped her over,” Mizanur Rahman, a neighbour who found Brigham, told the Daily News. “There was blood in her nose, there was blood coming out of the mouth and a huge gash on her chin.”

She was taken to Beth Israel Medical centre but ultimately died.

Investigators think it’s possible she “struck her chin in a fall down a flight of marble stairs,” New York Magazine reported Monday.

Brigham was reportedly drinking at a wedding Sunday night. Her roommate said she was still drinking Monday morning when he left for work, according to New York Magazine.

Brigham married Anthony Champalimaud last August. He was reportedly working in London when she died.

Brigham worked at the American Museum of Natural History but left in April, NY1 reported.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

