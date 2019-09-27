Ad supporting Carli Lloyd's NFL dreams ran in a Tampa newspaper after the Bucs' kicker missed a game-winning field goal

Pedro Vilela/Getty Carli Lloyd.

Deodorant company Secret bought an ad in the Tampa Bay Times supporting Carli Lloyd’s NFL dreams and mocking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ kicking woes.

The ad shows Lloyd kicking a field goal and asks, “Hey Bucs fans, do you sweat 34-yarders?” The Bucs lost in Week 3 when kicker Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

Lloyd received NFL offers in August after a video showed her nailing a 55-yard field goal, but she isn’t expected to seriously pursue an offer until 2020, so she can train.

The ad then says Lloyd should be able to play in the NFL.

A video of Lloyd went viral in August after she nailed a 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles training camp. The video spawned speculation about Lloyd making it as a kicker in the NFL, and she reportedly even received offers from NFL teams.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Lloyd isn’t expected to seriously pursue an offer until 2020, so she can train.

Despite Gay’s struggles early in the season, Bucs coach Bruce Arians confirmed the team’s commitment to Gay, saying, “He’s not going anywhere.”

