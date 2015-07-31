Carli Lloyd drilled in a goal from 30 yards out to continue her World Cup hot streak

Elaine Thompson/AP Carli Lloyd has continued her stellar play since leading the US to a gold medal in the World Cup.

The World Cup has ended but the tournament’s top player, Carli Lloyd, has continued her hot streak since returning to her club team, the Houston Dash.

With the Dash and FC Kansas City tied at 2-2 in the 85th minute Wednesday, Lloyd drilled a 30-yard shot into the top corner to break the deadlock and give the Dash its second-straight win.

From long-range, Lloyd hit it perfectly:





Here’s a closer look:

Of course, Lloyd is no stranger to long-range goals, having scored one from midfield to complete her hat trick against Japan in the World Cup Final. The Golden Ball winner has only continued her goal-scoring rampage, having scored in seven-straight games in all competitions — the first four coming from the World Cup, and the past three from club play.

