American Carli Lloyd wins FIFA's Women's World Player of the Year Award

American Carli Lloyd has been named FIFA’s 2015 Women’s Player of the Year in a ceremony on Monday evening.

Lloyd becomes the third American to win the award, joining Mia Hamm, who won the award in 2001 and 2001, and Abby Wambach, who was named the top female footballer in 2012.

Lloyd led the U.S. women’s team to a win in this summer’s World Cup, scoring three goals in the final, including an incredible goal from beyond midfield.

Here is her acceptance speech.

