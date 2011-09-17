This Morgan Stanley Managing Director Doubles As An Amazing Gospel Singer

Carla Harris

Carla Harris runs the emerging manager platform at Morgan Stanley advising asset managers owned by women and minorities.When she’s not doing that, she’s singing in two Gospel choirs, recording albums, or singing at Carnegie Hall, according to DealBook.



A graduate of Harvard, Harris started out in mergers and acquisitions at Morgan. Then she made her way up through equity capital markets. When her colleagues found out that she could sing, she started performing at company functions, including for client Heartport at a dinner celebrating their IPO. She was the lead underwriter.

A few more fun facts about Harris: she takes voice lessons during lunch breaks, sings in the elevator (alone, of course), and likes to sing in her bling (gold dresses and huge earrings).

Check out this track, “Faith”, from her newest album Unceasing Praise.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.