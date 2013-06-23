Filmmaker's Short Video Is The Best Explainer You Will Find On Why Brazil Erupted In Protest

The big new story of the past week: Brazil erupted in protest.



By the end of the week, as many as 2 million people may have come out.

Ostensibly the protest was about a hike in bus fare, but it was actually about a lot more.

Carla Dauden is a film director, and director of photography, who made a short six-minute video titled No, I’m Not Going To The World Cup, to explain what’s really happening in the country where she was born.

In it she explains that everyone she meets tells here that they’re going to go to next year’s World Cup, and that when people talk about Brazil, they usually hit on a few stereotypes, like Brazil’s attractive people, its love of soccer, and how everyone loves to dance.

But the reality is that Brazil has serious social infrastructure and public service problems, and it’s hard to justify the enormous expense on The World Cup.

And that’s just the start of the frustration.

Watch the whole video to grasp the entire situation.

