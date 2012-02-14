Six Foot Tall Bronze Statue Of Carla Bruni-Sarkozy Dressed As A 'Worker' To Be Unveiled In Paris

A plan for a statue of French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy in the Parisian suburb of Nogent-sur-Marne has caused a stink, the Guardian reports.



The 6-foot-tall bronze statue’s €80,000 ($106,000) cost will be half-funded by the government and was suggested by local mayor Jacques Martin, a member of Nicolas Sarkozy’s ruling UMP party.

The Connexion reports that Bruni-Sarkozy will be depicted as a “plumassière”, in homage to the female (and mostly Italian) “feather workers”, a once thriving but now dying industry.

Martin says that he chose Bruni-Sarkozy as she was “the most Italian of Frenchwomen” (she was born to Italian parents and only later accepted French citizenship). Reports in the Telegraph suggest that the name of the Sarkozy’s wife will not be used on the statue.

Of course, the idea of the socialite model representing a traditional “worker” has some perplexed.

One Socialist councilor is quoted by AFP as saying the idea was “grotesque,” while a right winger told Le Parisien that the “small detail [that Bruni-Sarkozy would be the model] was not specified when we voted the budget.”

The statue is due to be unveiled in May — right around the second part of the two-part French election, the Guardian reports. Whether Bruni-Sarkozy’s husband is in office then is another matter.

