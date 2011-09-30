Carla Bruni: "I Don't Know If My Husband Will Campaign"

In an interview with Madame Figaro, a magazine that accompanies newspaper Le Figaro, French first lady Carla Bruni gives seemingly evasive answers to questions about her husbands election campaign.



“Me, I don’t campaign!” she told the journalist. “I don’t know if my husband will campaign!”

When asked about the possibility of a “ferocious” campaign, Bruni said, “As to human beings’ ferocity, I’ve known about that since nursery school.”

The former singer also spoke about her unborn baby, which is due to be born any day now, reports Expatica France. Bruni says she will continue to work, adding “”As to the duties related to my husband’s job — and there are not so many — I do them willingly.”

