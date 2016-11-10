24 images of Earth that put the presidential election into humbling focus

NASA/Flickr. No known coyright restrictions Apollo 11 astronauts took this photo of Earth on July 20, 1969.

November 9 is not only the day we begin to ponder the implications of a Trump presidency. It’s also the birthday of the belated scientist and luminary Carl Sagan.

And nothing makes more clear the fact that we must come together after 18 months of divisive campaigning than Sagan’s “pale blue dot” view of Earth.

Photos of our Earth from hundreds, thousands, millions, or even billions of miles away not only help scientists understand how a habitable planet looks from afar, aiding the search to find more cosy worlds, but also remind us of a humbling, chilling, and inescapable truth: We live on a tiny, fragile rock that is hopelessly lost in the cosmic void.

Take a moment to ponder 24 of the most arresting images of Earth and the moon from space that humankind has ever captured.

We hope you find them as perspective-lending as we do.

