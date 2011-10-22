These 18 Napkin Sketches Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About Saving Money

Jill Krasny
carl richards

Photo: www.amazon.com

We’re longtime fans of Carl Richards, a financial planner whose blog, behaviour Gap, features his witty take on personal finance and investing.Richards garnered national attention with his Sharpie-rendered sketches that frequently appear on the Times’ blog, Bucks.

“Making good financial decisions requires that we consider the implications of those decisions within the context of our lives,” Richards recently wrote on TheStreet. “My life and your life do not look the same; therefore, they don’t fit into a spreadsheet.”

We hope Richards’ view of personal finance inspires you to think the same way.

Sometimes you forget where you left your money.

