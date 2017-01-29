A financial planner's simple sketches can teach anyone 9 important lessons about money

In an episode of Behaviour Gap Radio, Richards explains a recent realisation: 'Any time there is extra -- time, money, or energy -- I spend it. You know what I mean? I don't reinvest it.'

He refers to this extra as 'slack in the system,' and explains that it applies equally to energy, time, and money. When there's a day off, a rest, or a budget surplus, he's always viewed it as a reward.

'I realised that space in the schedule, blocks of unstructured time, is not a reward for doing good work,' he says. 'If you want to do good work for a long career, it's not a reward, it's a prerequisite. You have to build slack into the system in order to continue to do creative work for the long haul.'

When it comes to money, Richards says, traditional budgeting advice usually revolves around creating scarcity: making the most of every dollar, keeping your checking account low to keep you afraid of overspending. However, building some slack into that system, realising that 'just because it's there doesn't mean it has to be spent,' Richards says, 'was a huge breakthrough for me.'

'Next time you find yourself with a little bit of slack in your system,' he advises, 'you could do two things: You could say, 'OK, this is what I've worked so hard for. It's a reward. I'm going to take a day off.' But I think you should flip it on its head and say, 'I've got to take this time. This slack has to be in the system, as a prerequisite for continuing to do the type of work I do.''