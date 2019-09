CNBC’s anchor Carl Quintanilla is in Sochi covering the Olympic Games. Of course, he’s also covering the vodka market.

During one of his segments, he slammed back four vodka shots in 13 seconds and managed not to puke. Impressive.

Check it out: (Start at the 50 second mark)

