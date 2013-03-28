Oscar Pistorius' Big Brother Is On Trial For 'Culpable Homicide' Over A Car Crash

REUTERS/Siphiwe SibekoCarl Pistorius is on trial today on charges of culpable homicide.The older brother of South African star sprinter Oscar Pistorius went on trial Wednesday over a deadly road crash five years ago.



Carl Pistorius, 28, faces charges of culpable homicide after a 2008 road accident in which a 36-year-old woman motorcyclist was killed.

His appearance comes a day before his Paralympian hero brother makes a court challenge to the stringent bail conditions imposed on him after the Valentine’s Day killing of his model girlfriend.

Among the conditions imposed on Pistorius, 26, last month was the surrender of his passport and mandatory drug and alcohol tests.

The athlete known as “Blade Runner” is also banned from returning to his upmarket gated home in Pretoria where he shot Reeva Steenkamp, claiming to have mistaken her for an intruder.

Pistorius, who became the first double amputee to compete against able-bodied athletes in last year’s Olympic Games in London, is currently out on bail of one million rand ($108,000, 84,000 euros).

The trial of Carl Pistorius opened with arguments over an application by the public broadcaster SABC to be allowed to run live broadcast of the proceedings.

Magistrate Buks du Plessis dismissed the application.

“This trial pertains to Mr Carl Pistorius not Mr Oscar Pistorius. This is what we are dealing with here,” Du Plessis said.

“These proceedings must not be used or have an influence on any later proceeding against this accused’s brother,” he added.

Lawyer Kenny Oldwage, who is part of Oscar Pistorius’s murder trial defence team, is also representing the brother.

Oldwage successfully defended a driver in a high-profile accident in 2010 that killed former president Nelson Mandela’s great-granddaughter Zenani. The driver was acquitted.

