In A Truly Bizarre Twist, Oscar Pistorius' Brother Is Facing Trial For Culpable Homicide

The older brother of Olympic sprinter and murder suspect Oscar Pistorius confirmed Sunday he is facing a culpable homicide trial.Carl Pistorius’ trial relates to a 2008 traffic incident which left a motorcyclist dead. News of the trial reached the South African press this weekend, after news network e-News Channel Africa reported it Sunday.



According to Reuters, Carl’s lawyer has confirmed the trial is taking place, stating that his client will plead innocent and that the incident was just a “tragic road accident after the deceased collided with Carl’s car.” Carl reportedly appeared before a judge on Thursday and will return to court in March.

Carl’s trial received little publicity before his brother became the centre of worldwide attention after he allegedly shot his model girlfriend at their home in Pretoria on Valentine’s Day. The double-amputee Olympian says he killed his girlfriend accidentally, believing she was a home intruder.

While Carl’s case appears to have no relation to the Valentine’s Day shooting, it does appear to be another bizarre twist in a case that has had a number of them — just last week it was announced that the lead detective in Oscar’s murder investigation was facing attempted murder charges himself.

