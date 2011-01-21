Is This A Joke? The Yankees Offered Carl Pavano A $10 Million Deal*

UPDATED: Apparently this was not a joke. The Yankees offered Pavano a one-year, $10 million deal with incentives. Pavano turned the Yankees down to return to the Twins for a two-year deal.



EARLIER: Losing out on Cliff Lee appears to have been more than some members of the Yankees’ front office could handle.

At today’s press conference to introduce Rafael Soriano, GM Brian Cashman revealed that the Yankees had several conversations with Carl Pavano’s agent, Tom O’Connell, about bringing the 35-year-old back to New York.

That’s the same player that the Yankees paid nearly $40 million for just 26 pitching appearances from 2005-2008. Pavano went 9-8 in his time with the Yankees and never had an ERA lower than 4.76.

We understand that he’s enjoyed a career revival with the Minnesota Twins, but it seems pretty clear that Pavano was never meant to succeed in New York.

We’re dying to know which genius in the Yankee organisation first proposed pursuing Pavano, and how the rest of the room reacted to the brilliant suggestion.

