Carl Paladino Vows To Abolish The "Bureaucratic Beast" That Runs New York Public Transportation

New York’s Tea Party candidate for governor, Carl Paladino gave some comments on the state budget that should go over well on Wall Street.



Paladino says he will the abolish the swollen and inefficient Metro Transit Authority, according to NY Daily News:

“The bottom line is the MTA as we know it today needs to be abolished so the voters can demand that someone can be held accountable for the rampant waste in the system and the taxes and rider fees that feed the bureaucratic beast.”

This could also go over well with New Yorkers if it means less corruption and cheaper tickets.

But not if it means less funding and more ticket hikes.

(Paladino has already said what he thinks about Manhattan: “Home to smug, self-important pampered liberal elites.”)

Now meet the 8,074 MTA employees who earn more than $100,000 >

