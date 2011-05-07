Carl Levin: "No Doubt" Pakistani Officials Knew Where Bin Laden Was Hiding

Photo: AP

U.S. Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee is convinced that the Pakistani government knew that Osama bin Laden was living in Abbottabad, according to ABC News.Sen. Levin added that he has “no doubt” that Pakistan knows where other terrorists — like Taliban leader Mullah Omar and the key players of the Haqqani terror network — are living.



He admitted however that he could not back this up with proof. ABC News reports:

Levin is the highest-ranking U.S. elected official to accuse the Pakistani government of knowing bin Laden’s whereabouts.

“We need these questions answered about whether or not the top level of the Pakistan government knew or was told by the ISI, their intelligence service, about anything, about this suspicious activity for five years in a very, very centralized place,” Levin said.

“They’re being given a safe haven in Pakistan. So the government of Pakistan is going to continue to say they didn’t know bin Laden was there. It’s kind of hard to believe that higher level people didn’t know, but they’ll continue to say that. But what they won’t say is that they don’t know where the Haqqani terrorists are because they do know, and they’ve told us they know.”

The Senate Armed Services Committee has begun preliminary investigations into Pakistan’s “knowledge” of terrorist safe-houses and networks.

