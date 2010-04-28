Carl Levin Going Off The Rails, And Goldman Is Winning This First Round

Goldman Sachs (GS) is winning its first round of hammering in front of the Senate?



Why?

Thank Michigan Senator Carl Levin who is leading the inquisition. He’s doing a bad job.

While Goldman Sachs might have some problems on its hands with regards to misrepresenting information to clients, Levin is OBSESSED with the idea that Goldman bet against clients — went short products its salesman were out vending.

In other words, Goldman Sachs is being questioned by Ben Stein, which the executives can surely handle.

So far we haven’t heard any sense of apologies. That will be saved for Lloyd Blankfein at the end.

