Carl Icahn's First Tweet Got Filed With The SEC

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who got a lot of attention for his choice words he used in a brawl on CNBC with his rival Bill Ackman, has graced the social media world with his presence by joining Twitter yesterday.



So far, he has nearly 7,000 followers. The activist investor hasn’t started following anyone yet.

His first said “Twitter is great. I like it almost as much as Dell.” Because he Tweeted about a company he’s trying to take private, Icahn had to file a 14A securities filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Daily Intelligencer’s Kevin Roose points out that whoever has to copy and paste Icahn’s Tweets and submit them to the SEC has the best job ever.

Check it out:

SEC.gov

